Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBU. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 48.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after buying an additional 87,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 112,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBU stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

