Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Announces GBX 26 Dividend

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 2,173.20 ($28.47) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £351.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,910 ($25.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,800 ($36.69). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,450.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,530.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.