BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

BRT Apartments has raised its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BRT Apartments has a dividend payout ratio of -1,314.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

BRT opened at $23.42 on Friday. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64.

In related news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $125,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,588 shares of company stock worth $375,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

