BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) versus Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Head-To-Head Contrast

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BT Brands and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $8.16 million 1.11 $790,000.00 N/A N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill $7.55 billion 5.46 $652.98 million $22.92 64.09

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands N/A -57.41% 6.75% Chipotle Mexican Grill 8.65% 32.65% 11.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BT Brands and Chipotle Mexican Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill 0 6 22 1 2.83

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus price target of $1,977.62, indicating a potential upside of 34.62%. Given Chipotle Mexican Grill’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chipotle Mexican Grill is more favorable than BT Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats BT Brands on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Brands (Get Rating)

BT Brands Inc. is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc. is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

