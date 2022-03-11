BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Shares Up 2.6%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. 212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties in eastern Canada. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

