BTIG Research Cuts Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target to $5.00

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $9.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 95.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get Aterian alerts:

Shares of ATER opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Aterian has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aterian will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $363,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $12,265,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $4,053,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $2,810,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.