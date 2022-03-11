BTIG Research Cuts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $100.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $42.61 on Thursday. Natera has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $154,101.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,217 shares of company stock worth $4,741,022. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,900,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Natera by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Natera by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 271,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 800,134 shares during the last quarter.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

