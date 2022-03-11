Bumble Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bumble in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BMBL. Loop Capital cut their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

BMBL opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

