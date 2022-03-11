Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $36.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bumble from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bumble from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bumble from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.89.

BMBL opened at $23.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 268.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 135,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bumble by 242.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 39.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,598,000 after purchasing an additional 173,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bumble by 38.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

