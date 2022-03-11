Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.66, but opened at $20.57. Bumble shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 164,458 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

