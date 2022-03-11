Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) VP Sells $319,307.52 in Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $319,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE WHD opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 18.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 59,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cactus by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after acquiring an additional 89,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cactus by 9.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cactus by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 136,250 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.