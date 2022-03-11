Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.62 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $148.20. 6,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.62.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,907,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

