CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 48,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 317,725 shares.The stock last traded at $25.18 and had previously closed at $23.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAE. CIBC reduced their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

