Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Down 86.5% in February

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the February 13th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $11.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHW. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (Get Rating)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.