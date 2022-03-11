Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Down 86.5% in February

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the February 13th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $11.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (Get Rating)
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.