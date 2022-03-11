California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 29,971 Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,394,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $36,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,628 shares of company stock valued at $401,625. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.75.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

