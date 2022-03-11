California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 15,364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

DCO opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $610.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.37. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

