California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,662 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,662 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INBX opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. Inhibrx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,130.80% and a negative return on equity of 176.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INBX. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

