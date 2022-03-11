Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $57.16 and last traded at $57.63. Approximately 5,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,118,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.98.

Specifically, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $750,611.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 740,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,949,694. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,366 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 270,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $10,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.