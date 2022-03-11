Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives C$35.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.18.

CCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective (up from C$32.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCO traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,159. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.21. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$19.50 and a 52 week high of C$36.06.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total value of C$325,098.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$441,292.86. Also, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total value of C$485,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,258,797.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,002 shares of company stock worth $815,972.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.