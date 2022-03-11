Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.
NYSE CPB traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 23,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $52.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPB shares. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.
