Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

