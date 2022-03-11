Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.
NYSE:CPB opened at $41.87 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CPB. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.
