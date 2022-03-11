Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

NYSE:CPB opened at $41.87 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 71,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPB. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

