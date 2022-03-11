Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 575

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 750 ($9.83) to GBX 575 ($7.53) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYNT. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.83) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.03) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.24) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 410 ($5.37) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 548.13 ($7.18).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 281.80 ($3.69) on Thursday. Synthomer has a 12 month low of GBX 241.80 ($3.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.48). The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 342.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 432.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 21.30 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian purchased 223,500 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £614,625 ($805,326.26). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £135,100 ($177,017.82). Insiders purchased a total of 280,500 shares of company stock worth $83,864,500 in the last ninety days.

About Synthomer (Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.