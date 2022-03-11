Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.29. Canadian National Railway posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 330.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $3,956,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.3% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.68. 83,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,485. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.02 and its 200-day moving average is $123.40. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

