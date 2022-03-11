Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$74.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$63.00 to C$74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $60.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

