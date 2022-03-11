Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.87.

TSE CP opened at C$99.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$93.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$91.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$82.12 and a 1-year high of C$104.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

