Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target to $46.00

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 385.74% from the company’s current price.

FMTX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $9.47 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $448.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $45,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $51,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,070,000 after purchasing an additional 75,561 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

