Capita (LON:CPI) PT Lowered to GBX 65

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 215.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CPI. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Capita to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Capita stock opened at GBX 20.58 ($0.27) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £346.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 19.89 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.97.

In other news, insider Ian Powell acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,101.68). Insiders acquired 71,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,305 in the last ninety days.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

