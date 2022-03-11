Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The business’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.10. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,921,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 290,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,788 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 77,005 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

