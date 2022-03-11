Capital Square LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 973,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,350,000 after purchasing an additional 220,926 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,434. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

