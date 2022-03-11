Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CDK Global were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CDK Global by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in CDK Global by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.19. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

