Captrust Financial Advisors Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 39.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,515,000 after buying an additional 712,636 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,481,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 433,930 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 249,686 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 200.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 336,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 224,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $201,000. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.82. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.56%. Research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.