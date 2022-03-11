Captrust Financial Advisors Has $132,000 Stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMST. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE TMST opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $894.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.84.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TimkenSteel Profile (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.