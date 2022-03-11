Captrust Financial Advisors Has $144,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $144.61 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.26 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.06.

