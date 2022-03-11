Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,941,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,676 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,999,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,831,000 after buying an additional 889,665 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 143.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 168,650 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after buying an additional 68,176 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15.

