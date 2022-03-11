Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,192 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 908,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,947,000 after purchasing an additional 71,889 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 63,801 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,005 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 124,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

