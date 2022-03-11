Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Prudential were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 11.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 164.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 173,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 12.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 13.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the third quarter worth about $3,565,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $28.43 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

