Cardano Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $764.65 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $26.87 billion and $764.65 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00188687 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00027467 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00022214 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00373434 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00054683 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,182,105,422 coins and its circulating supply is 33,674,315,754 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

