Cardinal Capital Management Has $4.57 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $12.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $642.58. 800,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,835. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $617.72 and its 200 day moving average is $623.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.60 and a 1 year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.50, for a total transaction of $1,231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,341 shares of company stock worth $7,606,163 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

