Cardinal Capital Management Sells 352 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.22. 7,085,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,806,641. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

