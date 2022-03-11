Cardinal Capital Management Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after purchasing an additional 220,226 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 312,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

EMR traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,138. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.29. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.