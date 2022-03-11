Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million-$420 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

CSV traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.24 million, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $66.33.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,721 shares of company stock valued at $143,099. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 56,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.