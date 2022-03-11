Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $95.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.87. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,210,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,745,000 after buying an additional 39,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Carter’s by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,967,000 after purchasing an additional 613,663 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 10.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,612,000 after purchasing an additional 133,515 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Carter’s by 113.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,221,000 after purchasing an additional 685,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

