Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.21 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.18. 138,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.38 and a beta of 1.13. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Casa Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 334.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter worth $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

