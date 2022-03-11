Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.21 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.18. 138,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.38 and a beta of 1.13. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 334.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter worth $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Casa Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
