Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.56.

CAT opened at $211.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

