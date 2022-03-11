Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $211.79 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.71. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.56.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

