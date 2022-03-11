CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Down 72.7% in February

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBBI opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. CBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Get CBB Bancorp alerts:

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.70%.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.