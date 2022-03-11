CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells $14,147.40 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Ware H. Grove sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $14,147.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CBZ stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,750,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CBIZ by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

