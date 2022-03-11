CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises about 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CBRE opened at $87.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

