CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in CBTX were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CBTX by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CBTX by 105,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CBTX by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CBTX by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CBTX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

CBTX opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54. CBTX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $33.29.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. CBTX had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 6.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

About CBTX (Get Rating)

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.